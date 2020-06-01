New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Breaking Down What Mets’ Taxi Squad Could Look Like
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 41s
Amidst the excitement of the announcement that there will be Major League Baseball in 2020, the reality quickly set in for scores of minor leaguers who realized that the 60-game plan leaves them i
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: ✍️ Inked Him ✍️ We’ve signed outfielder Isaiah Greene, the 69th overall pick from the 2020 #MLBDraft. 🗒️👉 https://t.co/mwDppg2s50TV / Radio Network
-
Among hitters with a min. 100 PA from July 23 to the end of the season, J.D. Davis had the 13th-highest wRC+ at 160, & 5th-highest among NL hitters. #Mets @MetsFor fun, here's Mets hitters from July 23rd through end of 2019 season: JD Davis 160 wRC+ Nimmo 159 McNeil 145 Conforto 136 Cano 132 Alonso 132 Guillorme 127 Ramos 122 Rosario 100Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Mets have signed outfielder Isaiah Greene, their pick from the compensation round in the draft. Still awaiting first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong and second-round pick JT Ginn.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets have signed outfielder Isaiah Greene, their pick from the compensation round in the draft. Still awaiting first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong and second-round pick JT Ginn.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MarlyRiveraESPN: The New York Yankees will probably use Scranton as their "Alternate Training Site," and the New York Mets will be using Brooklyn. https://t.co/Ttaxqrj8RfBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets’ signing of Isaiah Greene is now official. Talented, athletic prep outfielder. He’s 18 years old.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets