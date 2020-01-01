Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
53674973_thumbnail

Amed Rosario and batting the fast guy first

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2m

They’re running a poll on MetsBlog about who the team’s leadoff hitter should be. The good news is that Brandon Nimmo is the overwhelming favorite, garnering over 80% of the votes among the three c…

Tweets