New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
New York Mets sale: Harris and Blitzer open bidding at $1.4 billion (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 3m

The New York Mets could have new owners by October, and one bidder is out in front. Harris and Blitzer are the first to put in a bid.

