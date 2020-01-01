New York Mets
There's a 'strong chance' Mets' Yoenis Cespedes will be ready for Opening Day
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
The expectation has been that Yoenis Cespedes will be ready to be the Mets' DH for Opening Day on July 23 or 24. And one Mets source is confident that will indeed be the case.
