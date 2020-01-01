Do Not Sell My Personal Information

There's a 'strong chance' Mets' Yoenis Cespedes will be ready for Opening Day

The expectation has been that Yoenis Cespedes will be ready to be the Mets' DH for Opening Day on July 23 or 24. And one Mets source is confident that will indeed be the case.

