Mets Sign First-Rounder Pete Crow-Armstrong
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 1m
The Mets have signed first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com tweets. He'll earn the full slot value of …
When I spoke w/ PCA for @Metsmerized last week, he told me he hadn't started negotiations w/ the #Mets. But the way he was talking w/ me about how excited he was to eventually get to NY & in his words, "I think I'm going to thrive there," I knew it was only a matter of time.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @JonHeyman: Mets sign Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF Harvard Westlake HS (LA area). $3,359,000. Pick No. 19.Owner / Front Office
Mets sign Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF Harvard Westlake HS (LA area). $3,359,000. Pick No. 19.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @CharlieChemtob: @timbhealey @JonathanMayoBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: This leaves the Mets roughly $2.6 million in their draft pool to sign second-rounder J.T. Ginn (nearly double his $1.4 million slot value, and more than the Dodgers offered him out of high school two years ago). https://t.co/v0BIL8VvbEBlogger / Podcaster
And of course, one of the LPs is Steve Cohen. #MetsAccording to a #Mets LP, the LPs projected share of the 2020 losses is $80 million.Blogger / Podcaster
