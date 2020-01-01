New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Oozing Debt, Fred Wilpon Has No Choice But To Sell The Mets
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1m
The excellent news is Fred Wilpon is hemorrhaging enough debt to leave no other choice than to sell the Mets. The bad news is he might screw this up as well.
Tweets
-
#Mets’ first full-squad workout take two.The Mets' first full-squad workout is scheduled for one week from tomorrow. The report date is Wednesday.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets and their 2020 MLB Draft first-round selection have come to an agreement! Welcome to New York, Pete Crow-Armstrong! https://t.co/wqUfbKlwqkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘Five areas that will define the NY Mets' 2020 season, including injuries and universal DH’ by @JustinCToscano for @TheRecordSports: On Tuesday night, Major League Baseball announced there would be a 2020 season… https://t.co/XN7mwW4Z5v #Mets https://t.co/wHS2exZejoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @dylanobrien: They don’t make many humans like Dom Smith @TheRealSmith2_ Truly a special dude. His perspective is enlightening, particularly speaking on his experience in the game of baseball. Please watch ❤️ https://t.co/V1cdq2zpLLTV / Radio Personality
-
Thinking about buying The 7 Line? Read our latest review of the product by Alicia H. https://t.co/mDoJStiSux via @yotpoSuper Fan
-
7,500 fans were in attendance, but 75,000 say they were there on day 1 when Edgar Rodriguez hit this game-tying home run on June 25, 2001...the first professional baseball game in Brooklyn in 44 years. @TheDaveSimsShow, remember this? #OpeningDay #HistoryMinors
- More Mets Tweets