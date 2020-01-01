Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Oozing Debt, Fred Wilpon Has No Choice But To Sell The Mets

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1m

The excellent news is Fred Wilpon is hemorrhaging enough debt to leave no other choice than to sell the Mets. The bad news is he might screw this up as well.

