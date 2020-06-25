Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
53681050_thumbnail

Mets plan on using MCU Park in Brooklyn as overflow site during camp | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 25, 2020 5:14 PM Newsday 2m

There won’t be real baseball in Brooklyn this summer, but there will be baseball activity. The Mets are planning on using MCU Park, home of the short-season Class A Brooklyn Cyclones, as an overflow s

Tweets