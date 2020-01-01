Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Top Draft pick Crow-Armstrong signs with Mets

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

The Mets officially completed their goal of becoming a more athletic organization on Thursday, signing first-round Draft pick Pete Crow-Armstrong to a $3.36 million contract. The deal, which matched Crow-Armstrong’s slot value as the No. 19 overall...

