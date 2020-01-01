Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
What expectations should Mets' Pete Alonso have during the 2020 season?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Setting a new rookie home run record and securing the NL Rookie of the Year, Pete Alonso had himself the breakout season everyone expected him to put together with the Mets. Now what does he have in store for an encore?

