Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
53682779_thumbnail

Emotional Dom opens up about enduring racism

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 54s

In an emotional interview Thursday with SNY, Mets first baseman Dominic Smith discussed the racism he has endured throughout his life and career as a baseball player. Speaking to reporter Steve Gelbs in a clip released Thursday on SNY.tv, Smith said...

Tweets