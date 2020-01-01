Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
52431333_thumbnail

60-game schedule to make 2020 MLB season an unpredictable sprint - Metro Philadelphia

by: Joseph Pantorno Metro News 3m

Editor’s note: This first appeared on AMNY.com At least sports fans can take solace in knowing that there will be baseball this season.  After the players’ union rejected the league’s final 60-game proposal, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred implemented...

Tweets