Mets give Crow-Armstrong $3.359M signing bonus

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 21s

Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, whom the Mets selected with the 19th overall pick in the MLB draft, agreed to a minor league deal with a $3.359 million signing bonus.

