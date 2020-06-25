Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
53684401_thumbnail

Mets sign first-round selection Pete Crow-Armstrong, source says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 25, 2020 7:53 PM Newsday 3m

The Mets’ 2020 draft class is coming together. First-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong, a high school centerfielder from Southern California, signed his first pro contract Thursday, the team announced. A

Tweets