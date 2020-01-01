Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
53690313_thumbnail

For the Mets, Even Top 10 Picks Have Been a Crap Shoot

by: Matt Netter Mets 360 2m

In their 58-year history, the Mets have made 68 first round picks. We’ve had a few years with no top round pick and a few where we had more than one, hence the big, crooked number. Of those 6…

Tweets