Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53692251_thumbnail

Why Yankees’ Aaron Boone is digging baseball’s new extra-inning rule - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Every inning after the ninth this season will begin with a baserunner on second base because MLB hopes to prevent marathon games while playing through a pandemic.

Tweets