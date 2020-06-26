Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53693817_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #52: Greg Maddux

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

The winningest pitcher in the last 50 years, Greg Maddux is the 52nd inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. He wasn’t flashy; didn’t have an overpowering fastball; didn’t even look like a baseball player.  What Greg Maddux had though was...

Tweets