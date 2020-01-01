Original Met, Jay Hook Talks Mets’ Early Days

by:
New York Mets
—
YouTube: New York Mets Videos
2m
Jay Hook won the first game in Mets franchise history. He joins Howie Rose to talk about the early days in the team’s history and so much more in this exclus...
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?