For Swoboda, a latent appreciation of Hodges
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 3m
Recently, MLB.com proclaimed Gil Hodges as the best manager in Mets history, and for a good reason. He turned them from a laughingstock in 1967 to World Series champions two years later -- a team affectionately known as the “Miracle Mets.” Before...
RT @BrianWright86: Next #Mets debate: Which Met single-season performance was most worthy of an MVP award? -Tom Seaver '69 (2nd in MVP voting, CYA) -Doc Gooden '85 (12.2 WAR, CYA) -Darryl Strawberry '88 (2nd in voting, 39 HRs) -David Wright '07 (best one-year WAR by position player) Or another? https://t.co/6xCNhQZJfMBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: It's good to be able to look up stats again ... Here's one that caught us a little by surprise that Mets fans might like Most Plays Made When Sliding, Diving, Jumping By Infielders in 2019 Pete Alonso 34 Matt Chapman 31Beat Writer / Columnist
Five roster and lineup questions the Mets must answer before the season (via @d_abrianoSNY) https://t.co/gvEWeruXM5TV / Radio Network
New Post: MMO Fan Shot: How Entertainers and Ex-Pros do as MLB Owners https://t.co/7hVXUokf0L #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
There is growing concern within a lot of corners of baseball about executing an effective health and safety protocol in the timeline prescribed by the PA/MLB agreement. As you might expect: So many complications, some foreseen and some not.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Buster_ESPN: Congrats to Chad Bettis, as he reaches the end of his baseball career -- seven seasons in the big leagues, 164 games, 600 2/3 innings, while pitching all of his home games in the tough conditions of Colorado.Beat Writer / Columnist
