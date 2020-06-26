Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53698612_thumbnail

Must Read: Jeff Passan breaks down the many things that could go wrong for MLB

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

For all my talk of “the Baseball Mafia” this is a really really really good breakdown of the many many potentially awful scenarios that could affect the 2020 baseball season. Seriously, a must read by Jeff Passan.

Tweets