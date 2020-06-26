New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Away from baseball, Jose Reyes is pursuing his musical passion
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 7m
Just a few hours before he answered his phone to chat with the Post, Jose Reyes drove by Citi Field. “I’ve got good memories there,” the Mets’ longtime shortstop said on Thursday. “Shea was
Tweets
-
Our guys at @ResSports does a fantastic job. John handles all of the graphics and social media for my show. Hit him up. Outstanding work!We just dropped a new website at @ResPromos for Providence Risk Group in Somerville, New Jersey. Sending out a huge thanks to my man @jeffreyljordan for the referral. 🙏 ➡️➡️ https://t.co/O6Z0meacdP https://t.co/cHkU1uV3hbTV / Radio Personality
-
Dominican-born hits leaders: Albert Pujols: 3202 Adrian Beltre: 3166 Vladimir Guerrero: 2590 Julio Franco: 2586 Manny Ramirez: 2574 ROBINSON CANO: 2570 By the end of the 2020 season, Cano should own the third-most hits among Dominican-born players. @RobinsonCano #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nut_history: The Miracle #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @kstrauss11: @ByJamesWagner @Metstradamus Admittedly, I was there on a tour after the 4th of July last year so maybe they enclosed it in the 2nd half. Always thought it was further away from the field...more like a “paper cup phone” between the dugout and replay guy on other side of the wall.Blogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 2019, Pete Alonso stole his first career base. #Mets @Mets @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets