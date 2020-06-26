Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53701373_thumbnail

Please don’t be stupid enough to pay the Wilpons to display your cardboard cutout

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Look, you can’t rage and boycott and then give the Wilpons $99 for this.  You just can’t do that.  Don’t. The Giants sent notices to their season-ticket holders Thursday introducing a program in which the fans’ images could be on display at (Sponsorna

