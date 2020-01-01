New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Alex Rodriguez Can Put A Lifeless New York Mets Franchise On Steroids
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 6m
Alex Rodriguez et al. is one of several groups interested in buying the Mets. Say what you want about "A-Rod", but his passion for baseball is unquestioned.
Tweets
-
Coach K THE GOAT! @DukeU 🖤Black Lives Matter https://t.co/p14w8PFdhYPlayer
-
In case you missed it yesterday, a powerful and emotional conversation with Dom Smith. He discusses his experiences with racism, and why he’s hopeful that real change is underway. I promise, it’s well worth your time. LINK: https://t.co/tKYt0PiqIaTV / Radio Personality
-
Dom Smith shared his experiences with racism — and much, much more — in a powerful, honest interview with SNY. The link is included in this, and you should make time to watch it. We all need to listen and learn to be able to move forward. https://t.co/zKwrEN8Bu6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TMKSESPN: ICYMI: Joe Torre joins the guys to reminisce on the 2000 Subway Series including the Clemens-Piazza feud and George Steinbrenner's obsession with beating the Mets. Plus, Joe's thoughts on managing in a 60 game season. 🔊https://t.co/vbLp2l15NvTV / Radio Network
-
This is so good! 😂How to second term https://t.co/WTuH277sUABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsGrid: It seems like the DH has been rumored to be coming to the NL forever. It will be here in 2020 during the shortened 60 games season. @AlyssaRose talks to @ArielEpstein and @jaredleesmith about how this rule change will benefit the #NewYorkMets. #TMA #MLB #MLBRuleChanges https://t.co/OvMHPWrkAtMisc
- More Mets Tweets