Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy
53710375_thumbnail

Get Excited For Yoenis Cespedes In 2020

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1m

On June 20, 2018, Yoenis Cespedes had not faced Major League pitching in over two months. In fact, he had all of 12 plate appearances, all of which were below the Triple-A level. More than that, Ce…

Tweets