New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeff McNeil looks ready for Mets return — bat flips and all
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 21s
Smile, Mets fans. Jeff McNeil is coming back to Queens and it doesn’t appear like he will be rusty. At least, his bat flip seems to be in midseason form. The All-Star infielder appears to be getting
Tweets
-
Coronavirus Filler: the 2010 Mets Yearbook https://t.co/SNH89JCg3WBlogger / Podcaster
-
I haven’t hit the pinnacles I plan to reach.Player
-
#OTD in 2008, Carlos Delgado had an offensive explosion against the New York Yankees on the road in Game 1 of a DH. Delgado went 3-for-5 with a 2B, 2 homers & 9 RBI in the @Mets’ 15-6 win. Delgado's 9 RBI broke Dave Kingman's club record of 8, set in ‘76. @carlosdelgado21 #Mets https://t.co/7FmerdEdm7Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD in 2008, Carlos Delgado had an offensive explosion against the New York Yankees on the road in Game 1 of a DH. Delgado went 3-for-5 with a 2B, 2 homers & 9 RBI in the @Mets’ 15-6 win. Delgado's 9 RBI broke Dave Kingman's club record of 8, set in ‘76. @carlosdelgado21 #Mets https://t.co/7FmerdEdm7Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsGrid: #ICYMI @AlyssaRose tells @ArielEpstein and @jaredleesmith about her viral "wine" video at the announcement of the #MLB shortened 60 game season on #TMA yesterday! #Mets #NYMets #BASEBALL https://t.co/6KQ5CECyZ3Misc
-
Conor GillaspieWrite a horror story using just 2 words....Misc
- More Mets Tweets