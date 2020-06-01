Do Not Sell My Personal Information

On This Date: Mets Sign 17-Year-Old Ed Kranepool

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 37s

On this date in 1962, the Mets signed 17-year-old Ed Kranepool. He would make his Major League debut later that year at 17 years and 318 days old.Kranepool, 75, recently battled renal disease

