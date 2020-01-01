New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Mets visit Padres on MLB The Show
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
See how the Mets fared against the San Diego Padres in Game 83 of the virtual season on MLB The Show 20.
Tweets
-
RT @JustinCToscano: The Mets report to camp on July 1. The first workout is July 3. What's next? Baseball will look different, but it's probably for the best. Here's how the Mets — along with others — will operate. https://t.co/hYFTiqFaghBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mkurasz5: @TimothyRRyder what ya think?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PJHughes45: I one million % farted in these. Glad they found a new forever homeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Crazy to think that Keith Hernandez topped out at only 10.8% of the vote during his time on the HOF ballot. #MetsI have long maintained @keithhernandez belongs in the Hall of Fame. Two World Series titles, 11 Gold Gloves, best-fielding first baseman of all time (For my money, if you're the hands-down top defensive player at your position, you belong). Let's at least reconsider the case. https://t.co/pAvObwtBhIBlogger / Podcaster
-
I regret to inform you that this is, in fact, false🧘🏼♀️I am stronger than my McDonald’s craving🧘🏼♀️Misc
-
RT @celeBRADtion: 1 year ago today, the Mets commissioned a statue for Hall of Famer / 3-time Cy Young Award-winner / 1969 World Champion “Tom Terrific” “The Franchise” Tom Seaver... We have not heard an update since... https://t.co/ABcneYlNHoBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets