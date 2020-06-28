New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Alternate Universe: Mets at Padres 6-28-20
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
We’ve all been depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. The 2020 baseball season is set to begin in late July. Until …
Tweets
-
RT @MikeVacc: Vac’s Whacks: a look back at some old truncated seasons, a reminder to consider tipping your cap for a good cause, and a note of congrats to @AMBS_Kernan https://t.co/pwriupdZruTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @RexChapman: Dallas, Texas: Lovely young Karen throwing a fit over being asked to wear a mask...TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @OzzysOpinions25: Our #Grateful4Challenge Thanks @ChrisCarlin for nominating us. We nominate: @kristin_oz @SherylSpainHere @EricLeGrand52 Michael Osborn We challenge you to do 4 random acts of kindness & 4 things you’re grateful for. https://t.co/4bF9GdS9bkTV / Radio Personality
-
Nice win for Dustin Johnson ... golf has been keeping me going for the last few weeks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @emmabaccellieri: Is keeping track of the various terms that teams use in these roster graphics the most important thing right now? Am I doing it anyway? Obviously. ~*Watch this space*~ https://t.co/zBnYDCr4vEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ready for summer campMets plan to announce their 60-player roster pool around 8 p.m.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets