New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets leave extra space on their 60-man player pool | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 28, 2020 9:36 PM — Newsday 5m
The Mets’ initial 60-man player pool looks awfully familiar, and there likely are more names to come. They put only 45 players on the first version of the roster that will congregate at Citi Field thi
Tweets
-
RT @celeBRADtion: @1992Pirates @Cdnmooselips33 @Montreal_Expos @ExposNation @exposhistory @MlbQuarantine @1990sBaseball Great video! Thanks for sharing. Mat Brownstein (@MBrownstein89) of @Metsmerized did this awesome interview with Moises Alou last month. https://t.co/kyBSx7V2xiBlogger / Podcaster
-
MLB prospects to watch on each team's 60-man pool https://t.co/laWs3s98B8 #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
today my football team signed cam newton and my baseball team released their player pool and man have i missed the thrill of sportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
As The Alarm is the better fielder that would make sense. He had 11HRs in 177ABs. One could argue that would be a 30HR season if he played daily in a normal year. Unless the league figured him out and his Ks skyrocketed of course. #LGM@NYCsporty @metspolice They should though, his weakness is super interesting to the roster construction. Will Alonso get DH time?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wow Vulgar Pete only batted.235 with 91Ks in his final 72 games last year. That’s weird. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
I want to watch that 183 times but that would take a long time as 183 strikeouts is more than a few. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets