Tim Tebow fails to make Mets’ initial 60-man player pool
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 7m
Tim Tebow's MLB debut will have to wait a little while longer. The New York Mets announced their initial 60-man spring training player pool on Sunday in accordance with the league's reporting deadline. One very notable omission was Tebow, the former...
