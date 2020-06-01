Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy
53739478_thumbnail

Best Mets Of All Time: No. 64 Elmer Dessens

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 4m

After 13 years in the Majors, a stop in the Mexican Leagues, and pitching all of four games in relief for the Atlanta Braves, the Mets signed Elmer Dessens to a minor league deal. When the Mets sig…

Tweets