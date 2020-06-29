Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53743952_thumbnail

Thanks (from) Obama!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Very nice video on the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. Today I’m tipping my hat to all the giants in the Negro Leagues, from Satchel Paige to Toni Stone and so many others. Their brave example, first set 100 years ago, changed America’s...

Tweets