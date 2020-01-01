New York Mets
Mets sign reliever Strickland, add him to pool
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
The Mets signed right-handed reliever Hunter Strickland and added him to their 2020 player pool, the team announced on Monday. Strickland, a six-year MLB veteran, has a career 3.16 ERA with 229 strikeouts over 250 1/3 innings, all in relief. He...
