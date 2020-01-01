Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
53744882_thumbnail

Mets sign veteran reliever Hunter Strickland

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 3m

The New York Mets signed veteran reliever Hunter Strickland to a contract Monday, the team announced.Terms were not disclosed, but Strickland will be added to the team's 2020 player pool. His signing brings New York's list of eligible players to 47.Th

Tweets