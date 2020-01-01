Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets ink outfielder Melky Cabrera to a minor league deal

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 3m

Outfielder Melky Cabrera is the New York Mets' newest player. He signed a minor league contract and will be added to the 60-man player pool

