Brodie Van Wagenen says one Mets player tested positive for the coronavirus

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen revealed during his first press conference ahead of the 2020 MLB season that one of his players on the 40-man roster tested positive for the coronavirus since spring training broke back in March.

