New York Mets

Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 29, 2020 6:21 PM Newsday 3m

One player on the Mets’ 40-man roster and an unspecified number of minor-leaguers have tested positive for COVID-19, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday. He did not identify any of those pl

