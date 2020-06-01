Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
53752410_thumbnail

Three Players Opt Out Of 2020 Season

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 4m

In what might be the first wave of several to come, three major league players on Monday decided to opt out of the 2020 season and not play. The three are Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross of the Washin

Tweets