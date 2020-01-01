Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
53752805_thumbnail

Can another Mets pitcher win the Cy Young Award over Jacob deGrom this season?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Jacob deGrom is the obvious favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award this season, as he's aiming for a three-peat. But is there any other pitcher on the Mets that could actually nab the award and ruining that streak?

Tweets