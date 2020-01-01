Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets hoping Cespedes can contribute in DH role

by: Marly Rivera, ESPN Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 49s

Mets general manager Brodie van Wagenen said Monday that he's hopeful Yoenis Cespedes, who has played in just 38 games since 2017, is able to contribute as a designated hitter this season.

