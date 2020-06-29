Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Times
53752965_thumbnail

In a Season of Challenges, the Mets See a Unique Opportunity, Too

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 2m

With a short season and a universal designated hitter, General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen is optimistic about his team’s chances — as long as players and staff can keep the virus at bay.

Tweets