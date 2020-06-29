New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets sign second-round pick J.T. Ginn, source says | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com June 29, 2020 7:39 PM — Newsday 50s
For the second draft in as many years under general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, the Mets officially have secured first-round-caliber talent after the first round. They signed Mississippi State rightha
Tweets
-
MCU Park clubhouse in Brooklyn has been deep cleaned, sanitized in preparation for the #mets taxi squad arrival later this week.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Metrospective with @thepeteymac: Talking the player pool, whether it should include higher-end but lower-level prospects, and our concerns about this whole project getting off the ground: https://t.co/cFqCx1rMYFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jimcallisMLB: 2nd-rder J.T. Ginn signs with @Mets for $2.9 mil (slot 52 value = $1,403,200). Mississippi State RHP, TJ surgery in March, wicked stuff before he got hurt with a lively 91-97 mph fastball & wipeout slider. @MLBDraftMinors
-
RT @hankschulman: I asked Farhan during our media Zoom today whether it might be possible for the minor-leaguers not in 60 pools to at least get together at team facilities and get some meaningful work done. He said there’s nothing on the docket for that outside of rehabbing players. #sfgiants https://t.co/1BJKD9yVrvBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets' 2020 draft class is reportedly now all under contract! 📝 @LouDiPietroWFAN https://t.co/s6Z47VsiNvTV / Radio Network
-
RT @PJHughes45: 5 minutes! https://t.co/wfRJOOWo8Z https://t.co/1ZkDvmhOoWBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets