Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
53753654_thumbnail

Mets player on 40-man roster and other minor leaguers test positive for coronavirus - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2m

GM Brodie Van Wagenen said the player who tested positive is 'recovering' and the team thinks he is 'in a good position.'

Tweets