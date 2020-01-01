Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
53420488_thumbnail

Mets sign all 2020 MLB Draft picks with second-rounder J.T. Ginn inking deal

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

The Mets have officially signed all of their 2020 MLB Draft picks, as second-round selection J.T. Ginn has inked a contract worth $2.9 million.

Tweets