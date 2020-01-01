Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Minors

Mets Sign Second Round Pick J.T. Ginn

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Minors 1m

On Monday, the Mets officially signed their second round draft pick from the 2020 MLB Draft, J.T. Ginn, a right-handed pitcher out of Mississippi State University.Ginn was the no. 52 overall p

Tweets