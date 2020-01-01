New York Mets
Unidentified Mets Player 'Recovering' After Testing Positive for COVID-19
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 5m
An unnamed player on the New York Mets ' 40-man roster has tested positive for COVID-19, per comments general manager Brodie Van Wagenen made to reporters Monday...
RT @timbhealey: Your Mets reading tonight... Cespedes, Lowrie, Conforto, DH updates: https://t.co/D6exAZaXew COVID-19 patient recovering, anyone opting out?: https://t.co/qz1m69PT4j Mets sign Melky, Strickland, others: https://t.co/h3CeLD7FxV J.T. Ginn gets big bonus: https://t.co/uwDlmmOhP3Beat Writer / Columnist
Check out my first post on The New York Extra. I chat about the Mets and where their 2020 season might go: https://t.co/xHkglnQ3tcBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @TS_MagnumIII: That is actually stunning to hear. Even knowing he’s been around as long as he has. That is nothing to sneeze at. #mets https://t.co/Ujokc0Z0SgBlogger / Podcaster
RT @we_aint_found__: NOTHING says " scrappy underdog" like being both a Resister and AND a Mets Fan 😂Let's give this resister a boost! Have a listen and retweet this, please! #LetsGo #VoteOutHate #VoterSuppression #BaseballisBack #COVID19 https://t.co/uQooQFaHM4TV / Radio Personality
This is the right way to look at it. You treat people like adults you will be surprised how they act.Brodie Van Wagenen said the Mets won't punish or fine players who break COVID-19/social distancing guidelines when they are away from the ballpark. "But we trust them," he said.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Brodie Van Wagenen said the Mets won't punish or fine players who break COVID-19/social distancing guidelines when they are away from the ballpark. "But we trust them," he said.Blogger / Podcaster
