Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
53754529_thumbnail

Unidentified Mets Player 'Recovering' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

by: Paul Kasabian Bleacher Report 5m

An unnamed player on the New York Mets ' 40-man roster has tested positive for COVID-19, per comments general manager Brodie Van Wagenen made to reporters Monday...

Tweets