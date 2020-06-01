Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53758344_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Why Rockies’ Ian Desmond, 3 more MLB stars will sit out season - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 29s

What you need to know about Rockies' Ian Desmond, Nationals' Ryan ZImmerman and others opting out of the 2020 season.

Tweets