Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
53765918_thumbnail

Let’s Not Go After Players Who Opt Out

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 2m

I want baseball back just like the rest of you. I am so happy that an agreement has been reached and that baseball is coming back. If the league, players, and most importantly, experts, deem it sa

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 1m
    #OTD in 2012, Johan Santana recorded what would be the final win of his career (139th win). Santana tossed 8 shutout innings against the Dodgers on the road, allowing just 3 hits in the #Mets' 5-0 win. @johansantana @Mets @Metsmerized @MetsmerizedJoeD #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 4m
    It has given me the opportunity to get started in what I hope is a long career in this industry. My heart breaks for the tens of thousands of players, coaches, team employees, and local businesses that are suffering through all of this.
    JJ Cooper
    Let's create a thread. Feel free to share what Minor League Baseball means to you.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 10m
    That’s #Mets for “no."
    Justin Toscano
    Van Wagenen was asked if Mets were open to putting Baty, Allan on taxi squad. Wasn't a "no," but somewhat similar to yesterday: Most pool players have a chance to impact the club now, but Brooklyn site could eventually feature some younger prospects
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 10m
    RT @KyleAGlaser: The Mets, Nationals and Phillies are the latest teams to commit to playing their minor leaguers through the end of the season. Eight teams have yet to commit to paying their minor leaguers past today. https://t.co/VShZQif122
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    keith blacknick @Mediagoon 14m
    Just saw the info for Media for Mets Summer Camp ( I had no idea this was the name of the “Spring Training” now). The guidelines are pretty strict. Zoom is going to be used for interviews. Also talks about temp screening and questionnaire screening about getting in.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 21m
    Omar Minaya, on a Zoom call to discuss the Mets draft: "I think we're in a position, when you look at our team, we're kind of a homegrown team. That's the goal."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets