New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Pre-Approves 7 Bidding Groups For Mets
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 3m
While it's fun to imagine Alex Rodriguez and Jenifer Lopez overseeing the Mets from an ownership suite, they're not alone …
Tweets
-
#OTD in 2012, Johan Santana recorded what would be the final win of his career (139th win). Santana tossed 8 shutout innings against the Dodgers on the road, allowing just 3 hits in the #Mets' 5-0 win. @johansantana @Mets @Metsmerized @MetsmerizedJoeD #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
It has given me the opportunity to get started in what I hope is a long career in this industry. My heart breaks for the tens of thousands of players, coaches, team employees, and local businesses that are suffering through all of this.Let's create a thread. Feel free to share what Minor League Baseball means to you.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
That’s #Mets for “no."Van Wagenen was asked if Mets were open to putting Baty, Allan on taxi squad. Wasn't a "no," but somewhat similar to yesterday: Most pool players have a chance to impact the club now, but Brooklyn site could eventually feature some younger prospectsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KyleAGlaser: The Mets, Nationals and Phillies are the latest teams to commit to playing their minor leaguers through the end of the season. Eight teams have yet to commit to paying their minor leaguers past today. https://t.co/VShZQif122Blogger / Podcaster
-
Just saw the info for Media for Mets Summer Camp ( I had no idea this was the name of the “Spring Training” now). The guidelines are pretty strict. Zoom is going to be used for interviews. Also talks about temp screening and questionnaire screening about getting in.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Omar Minaya, on a Zoom call to discuss the Mets draft: "I think we're in a position, when you look at our team, we're kind of a homegrown team. That's the goal."Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets