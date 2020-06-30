Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53767099_thumbnail

METS SIGN SECOND-ROUND PICK RHP J.T. GINN

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 57s

My friends the Mets want you to know   METS SIGN SECOND-ROUND PICK RHP J.T. GINN INK REMAINING THREE DRAFT PICKS & SIX NON-DRAFTED FREE AGENTS     FLUSHING, N.Y., June 30, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed RHP J.T....

Tweets