Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
53767421_thumbnail

Mets balance baseball, coronavirus as players report Wednesday | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 30, 2020 2:18 PM Newsday 5m

So, where were we? After MLB shut down spring training because of the coronavirus pandemic 111 days ago, the Mets are gathering as a team Wednesday for the first time. But this isn’t as simple as a r

Tweets